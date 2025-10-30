Congratulations to Will Shields on 200 QMJHL Games

Published on October 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







A major milestone for a major player - Islanders forward Will Shields has officially hit the 200-game mark in his QMJHL career. Last night vs. Victoriaville, Will won his 200th game in a shootout. He continues to prove why he's not only one of the league's premier goal scorers but also one of the most respected and well-liked players in junior hockey.

Just three points shy of 100 career points, Shields' journey through the Q has been nothing short of impressive. Drafted in the 1st round of the 2022 QMJHL Draft by the Cape Breton Eagles, he broke into the league with promise and quickly made an impact. Midway through his second season, he was traded to Charlottetown - a move that proved to be a perfect fit for both the player and the team.

Since joining the Islanders, Shields has elevated every aspect of his game. His combination of speed, strength, and a wicked shot has made him a constant threat in the offensive zone. Last season, he recorded 18 goals and 10 assists for 28 points in 55 games, setting the stage for what has become a breakout year.

Through just 16 games this season, Shields already sits 2nd in the QMJHL in goals with 11, including two hat tricks-a testament to his growing confidence and elite scoring ability. But beyond the stats, it's his leadership, work ethic, and positive presence in the locker room that make him such a valued member of the Islanders family.

Loved by fans, respected by teammates, and appreciated by staff, Will Shields embodies what it means to be an Islander - hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about the game.

Congratulations, Will, on 200 games in the QMJHL - and here's to many more milestones ahead!







