Eagles Look for Revenge in Rematch against Saint John

Published on October 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are hoping for a repeat of its season opening weekend tonight at Centre 200.

Back in September, the Eagles kicked off the 2025-26 season with a loss in Saint John, before rebounding to defeat the Sea Dogs the following night. The Eagles will have the opportunity to do the same this evening at Centre 200 after Saint John came up with a 4-0 victory on Wednesday night.

It was a big night for Tampa Bay prospect Everett Baldwin, who scored the first two goals of his QMJHL career. While most of last night's game was played five on five, the Sea Dogs were the lone team to capitalize on special teams- with a short handed goal courtesy of Zachary Morin. Rafaël Courchesne produced a shutout, stopping all 26 Eagle shots.

Eagles coach Jason Clarke was critical of his team's performance following the defeat, and will expect a better effort tonight. Forwards leading the attack last night were Jacob Hartlin with four shots and Adam Klaus with three shots. The Eagles continue to be short handed on the blueline, as Jax Ginnish of Membertou remains with the club due to injuries to veterans Tomas Lavoie & Will Murphy.

Tonight's game at Centre 200 will have a Halloween theme- fans are invited to dress up in costume to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/Kt8Oy

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32031/

SAINT JOHN CAPE BRETON

T6th Eastern Conference, 6-6-1-0. (Away: 3-3-1-0) RECORD 8th Eastern Conference, 4-5-1-3 (Home: 1-3-1-2)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-1

46GF/50GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 32GF/46GA

2-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-2-0-0

Olivier Groulx (12 points in 13 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (11 points in 14 games)

15th, 15.9% POWER PLAY 18th, 10.9%

10th, 78.6% PENALTY KILL 3rd, 86.7%

N/A iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Tomas Lavoie, Eliot Litalien, Will Murphy







