Sea Dogs to Honour Canadian Armed Forces on Sunday at TD Station

Published on October 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs will recognize and honour the Canadian Armed Forces this Sunday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m. when they host the Moncton Wildcats at TD Station.

This special afternoon will pay tribute to the members of the Canadian Armed Forces, past and present, who have served and continue to serve our country. Prior to puck drop, the Sea Dogs will hold a ceremonial face-off to honour local veterans and acknowledge their commitment and sacrifice.

Thanks to the generous support of Sea Dogs partner Sunset Grill, current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, along with their families, will receive complimentary admission to Sunday's game by visiting the TD Station box office on game day.

Fans can also show their support by using promo code TROOPS for a special ticket offer, with proceeds from these sales going directly to local veterans' organizations.

"This is a small way that we can show appreciation to our Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, and their families," said Sea Dogs president Trevor Georgie. "There are not enough ways for us to say thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for our great country of Canada."

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.ca. Click the Unlock button and enter code TROOPS to access special pricing and help support our local veterans.

The Sea Dogs extend their deepest gratitude to those who have been trusted to serve and continue to serve our Country.







