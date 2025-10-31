Sea Dogs Rally to Top Eagles

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Saint John Sea Dogs rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Cape Breton Eagles 6-4 Thursday night in Sydney. Jacob Beaulieu scored twice and added an assist in the Saint John win.

- The Sea Dog victory spoiled a special night for Eagles forwards Adam Klaus & Rory Pilling. Klaus scored his first two career QMJHL goals and Pilling shook off a disallowed goal to score his first official QMJHL goal. Jacob DeLadurantaye also scored for the Eagles.

- Justin Robinson picked up the win, stopping 23 of 25 shots in relief. Rafaël Courchesne was pulled after allowing two goals on five shots in addition to the disallowed Pilling goal. Félix Hamel stopped 27 of 32 shots in the loss, in addition to an empty net goal.

- Eagles defenseman Jack Brauti and Sea Dogs forward Angelo Fullerton were each given fighting majors in the third period. The fight occured after a hit by Brauti on Saint John's Dylan Rozzi- after a video review Brauti was given a major penalty for interference.

- Eagles affiliate player Jax Ginnish played in his third consecutive game due to injuries to defensemen Tomas Lavoie & Will Murphy.

The Eagles got the start they were looking for thanks to a terrific first six minutes from Klaus. The Eagles were ready to go to the first power play of the game, when with six attackers on the ice, Cape Breton defenseman Noah Jettelson put the puck on net- and Klaus was at the top of the crease to put his first career goal by Courchesne.

99 seconds later, Klaus was on the board again. Maxime Sauthier attempted to pass it Klaus from behind the net, the puck bounced off of Courchesne, and Klaus was in front of the goal to collect his second of the night. 63 seconds later, after setting up Samuel Boyer in front, Pilling cashed in on the rebound to score what looked to be his first career goal- only to have it overturned due to an offside call on video review. Prior to the call being overturned, Sea Dogs coach Travis Crickard elected to lift Courchesne for Robinson, and Robinson remained in the goal after the goal was overturned.

Perhaps the change did spark the Sea Dogs, as Fullerton found the back of the net before the halfway mark to get the visitors on the board. But before the period ended, both teams found the back of the net again. First, it was Pilling, not to be denied this time, completing a feed from Hugo Charron. Cameron Chartrand ripped a shot from the left side of the ice in the final three minutes of the period to pull Saint John within a goal.

It was a much more calm second period, but Saint John found their tying goal with exactly a minute left in the middle stanza. After tipping a point shot, Elliot Dubé pushed the rebound by Hamel and the teams went to the second break tied at 3.

Saint John was unable to capitalize on an early third period power play but seemed to keep the momentum going, and before the seven minute mark, a shot just under the crossbar by Beaulieu gave them their first lead of the game. The visitors were then back on the power play just before the midway mark of the period after the Fullerton/Brauti fight.

Following the fight, the teams played two minutes of four on four hockey, with Brauti being given majors for both interference and fighting, and Fullerton being given a two minute penalty for instigating in addition to the major penalty. Alexis Gauthier severed the Fullerton minor, and raced out of the box to be replaced by Rozzi, who had initially left the Sea Dogs bench after the Brauti hit. 37 seconds into the three minute power play, Rozzi finished a one timer to give Saint John a two goal lead.

The Eagles killed off the rest of the penalty- but continued to play four on five as there was no one in the box to serve the Brauti major. However, it didn't matter, as DeLadurantaye found the back of the net for an unofficial short handed goal, putting the Eagles back within a single tally.

Coach Jason Clarke elected to lift Hamel with over three minutes left for an extra attacker. The Eagles had chances but couldn't get any closer and Beaulieu found the empty net for his second of the night with 75 seconds left to play. The Eagles were able to get Hamel to the bench again for a sixth skater in the final minute but couldn't get any closer.

The Eagles are next in action on Friday, November 7th, as they make their first ever visit to the Newfoundland Regiment. Puck drop is at 6:30 Atlantic time. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166782 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Adam Klaus (Cape Breton) 2 goals, +2, 6 shots

2. Cameron Chartrand (Saint John) 1 goal, 1 assist +3

3. Rory Pilling (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 4/6 on faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Tomas Lavoie (injury), Eliot Litalien (injury), Sam Berthiaume (World Under 17), Derek Andrews

Scratches For Saint John: William Yared (injury), Alexis Joseph (World Under 17), Natan Ethier, Oscar Drabcyznski

Final Shots On Goal: 34-30 in favour of Saint John

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Saint John Power Play: 1/4







