Eagles Earn Point in Shootout Loss in Charlottetown

Published on October 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Cape Breton Eagles picked up a point in a 3-2 shootout loss against the Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Charlottetown's Matthew Butler scored the lone shootout goal.

- Romain Litalien scored late in the third period for the Eagles to send the game to overtime. Jacob Hartlin had opened the scoring in the second period for the Eagles.

- Donald Hickey stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win, while Connor Towle stopped 29 of 31 in the loss. Towle stopped Charlottetown forward Antoine Provencher on a penalty shot in the third period.

- Charlottetown's Anthony Flanagan was given a five minute major & game misconduct for boarding in the opening three minutes of the game. Eagles defenseman William Dubé was injured on the play, and did not return to the game.

- Dubé was recalled to make his QMJHL debut on Saturday in Halifax, and this afternoon defenseman Jax Ginnish was recalled to make his QMJHL debut for the Eagles. Ginnish took a minor penalty, registered a shot on a goal & a hit.

In addition to the major penalty to Flanagan, the Eagles spent two more minutes on the power play when Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil was whistled for high sticking. In part due to the seven minutes of power play time, the Eagles carried the opening period, outshooting Charlottetown 10-3. But it remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

Both teams found their breakthrough in the second period. Hartlin's goal came on an attempted pass attempt that bounced off of Charlottetown defenseman Marcus Kearsey and by Hickey. Charlottetown's tying goal came after CJ Watroba took advantage of a turnover and he snapped a shot by Towle.

The teams were still tied heading into what would be an eventful final five minutes of regulation. In the dying seconds of a Lucas Romeo minor penalty, Nathan Leek cashed in at the side of the net to make it a 2-1 score. Charlottetown had an opportunity to add to their lead when Eagles defenseman Jacob De Ladurantaye was caught closing his hand on the puck. This led to the Provencher penalty shot, which was turned aside by Towle.

The Eagles wasted no time, as within ten seconds of the penalty shot the play was at the opposite end of the ice, and Litalien jabbed a loose puck under Hickey to even the game. HIckey protested and the play was reviewed, but the goal stood and the game headed to overtime.

The fourth period solved nothing- Charlottetown outshot the Eagles 3-0 and Provencher ripped a shot off the post. The shootout also had difficulty finding scorers- Cape Breton's Reece Peitzsche & Rory Pilling and Charlottetown's Will Shields & Jude Herron all failed to score. After Litalien was turned aside, it set the stage for Butler to beat Towle with a nifty deke and give Charlottetown the victory.

The Eagles are next in action on Wednesday night, as they host returning long time former Eagle Angelo Fullerton, 2025 first overall pick Alexis Joseph and the Saint John Sea Dogs!

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/FKCPZ They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Donald Hickey (Charlottetown) 29 saves on 31 shots

2. Matthew Butler (Charlottetown) 3 shots, shootout winner

3. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 29 saves on 31 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Tomas Lavoie (injury), Eliot Litalien (injury), Félix Hamel (injury), Hugo Charron (injury)

Scratches For Charlottetown: Ross Campbell (suspension), Maxwell Jardine (injury), Rowan Walsh (injury), Daniel Chen

Final Shots On Goal: 31-31

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Charlottetown Power Play: 1/3







