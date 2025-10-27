Islanders Outlast Eagles in Shootout Thriller

Published on October 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders battled through early adversity to pull off a 3-2 shootout win over the Cape Breton Eagles Sunday afternoon at the Eastlink Centre.

Goaltender Donald Hickey was again the difference, standing tall through a five-minute penalty kill to open the game and shutting the door completely in the shootout to earn his league-leading ninth win of the season and first-star honours.

The Isles were forced to dig deep early after Anthony Flanagan was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding just two minutes into the opening frame. Hickey and the Islanders' penalty killers were up to the challenge, surviving the long kill and keeping the game scoreless through 20 minutes despite being outshot 10-3.

Cape Breton opened the scoring early in the second period when a deflected shot found its way past Hickey. But CJ Watroba provided the spark Charlottetown needed, with a determined effort to bury the equalizer midway through the frame.

The Islanders began to find their rhythm in the third, and with just over five minutes left, Nathan Leek netted his 10th goal of the season on the powerplay to give Charlottetown a 2-1 lead. However, controversy struck minutes later when the Eagles tied the game on a goal that appeared to where there was plenty of contact on goaltender Hickey, a decision that drew the ire of the home crowd and bench alike.

Neither team could find the winner in overtime, though Antoine Provencher came inches away, ringing one off the post. In the shootout, Hickey slammed the door, while Matt Butler put on the finishing touch with a slick move to seal the victory.

The Isles continue to sit 1st place in the QMJHL and will welcome back Souris' own Ross Campbell from suspension for their next matchup.

