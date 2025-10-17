Provencher and Walsh Score Firsts as Isles Win a Wild One over Tigres

Published on October 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders came out flying Thursday night at the Eastlink Centre, firing nearly 50 shots on goal and holding off the Victoriaville Tigres in a 5-4 win to open their home doubleheader weekend. With the victory, Donald Hickey improved to a perfect 8-0 to start the season, leading the entire CHL in wins and continuing his early-season dominance between the pipes.

The Isles were all over Victoriaville from the drop of the puck, outshooting them 16-9 in the first and 48-22 overall. Despite the early pressure, it was the Tigres who struck first - a sharp wrist shot from Alexey Vlasov broke the deadlock and gave Victoriaville a 1-0 lead after the opening frame.

The second period brought fireworks. Nolan Duskocy tied it up midway through the frame before the teams traded goals in quick succession. After Anthony Flanagan ripped one home to give Charlottetown their first lead, Victoriaville responded with two goals in under a minute to reclaim control.

But the Isles wouldn't back down - CJ Watroba buried the equalizer, and then Antoine Provencher tipped in his first career QMJHL goal late in the period to send the Isles into the break up 4-3.

Homegrown forward Rowan Walsh (Stratford, PEI) added to the lead in the third with his first career goal as well, giving the Islanders some breathing room. The Tigres clawed one back on a late powerplay, but the Isles held strong for a well-earned 5-4 win.

Provencher's milestone goal earned him the game's third star, while Watroba took home first star honours after a dynamic night on the wing.

TONIGHT: ISLES LOOK TO CLOSE OUT THE DOUBLEHEADER STRONG VS. VAL-D'OR

The Islanders are right back at it tonight as they welcome the Val-D'Or Foreurs to town for Game 2 of the weekend doubleheader. It's a matchup that heavily favours Charlottetown on paper - the Foreurs sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and have just one road win all season. They're also coming off a tough 7-2 loss in Moncton, and will be looking to avoid another lopsided night.

For the Isles, it's the perfect chance to keep building momentum. Hickey remains undefeated through eight starts, and the team's offensive depth is starting to shine with contributions from rookies and veterans alike.

If the Islanders bring the same energy and shot volume they showed Thursday, fans can expect another exciting, high-scoring night at the Eastlink Centre.

Tickets available online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.