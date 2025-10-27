Mooseheads Fend off Cats 5-2 at Avenir Centre

Published on October 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Mooseheads scored four second period goals en route to a 5-2 victory over the Wildcats before 4,500 at Avenir Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The Cats held a 2-0 lead after the opening period on goals by Matt Virgilio, 1st of the season and Preston Lounsbury's 4th. Kuzma Voronin assisted on both goals.

Mooseheads goaltender Owen Bresson was named First Star with 37 saves, including a 17-shot volley in the third period.

Cats captain Caleb Desnoyers returned to action but left late in the second period after a collision with two Mooseheads players. The Cats were also minus Ted Mutryn, Tom Bleyl and Grayden Robertson-Palmer with minor injuries.

Moncton's record moves to 6-4-2-0 while Halifax uplifts to 9-4 on the season. It was the third meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference rivals.

THREE STARS:

1 Owen Bresson HAL (37 saves)

2#20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (1G)

3 Carlos Handel HAL (1G,1A)

The Cats have the week off and meet the Sea Dogs in Saint John, Sunday, November 2nd, at 3pm at TD Station.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio, INSPIRE 105.1 FM in Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

