Cats Get Halloween Treat as Desnoyers Returns

Published on October 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A Sunday Funday, Halloween at the Den, AND Caleb Desnoyers' return to the ice! Don't miss tomorrow's game versus the Mooseheads & don't forget to dress up for the Costume Contest! There's a Wildcats Prize Pack up for grabs.

The Wildcats (6-3-2-0) aren't just getting last season's leading scorer & new Captain back on Sunday - they're getting the reigning Playoff MVP, Best Professional Prospect, Top Personality, a 1st Team All-Star and a QMJHL Champion. Quite the addition to an already impressive lineup!

Niko Tournas has been leading the way this campaign with 9 goals and 16 points. Alex Mercier (6G, 9A) and Simon Binkley (7G, 6A) round out the scoring attack up front. D-man Tommy Bleyl has chipped in with 8 points (2G, 6A) while controlling things from the back end. Mercier had a 3-point game in our latest tangle with Halifax, a 5-4 victory in Moose Country on OCT 11.

Montreal-born 6'4 ¬Â³ keeper Rudy Guimond has 5 of the Cats' 6 wins this season since his return from an extended stay at Detroit Red Wings Camp. Guimond's stats continue to improve with each outing and he is currently the active career leader in many QMJHL categories, including Win %, Save %, and Goals Against Average.

The Mooseheads (7-4-0-0) are led by Russian import Oleg Kulebiakin (6G, 3A) and Halifax-born star Quinn Kennedy (5G, 3A). Kennedy potted the OT winner earlier this season versus the Cats in Moncton on OCT 5. Former Wildcat Shawn Carrier (5G, 3A) has also been an offensive force for the Moose.

Goalie Owen Bresson (5-3, 2.84GAA, .900 SV%) has carried most the load so far in the Halifax crease, picking up 5 wins in 8 starts.

Family fun starts before the game, when the doors open at 2pm, with bouncy castles, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, and face painting activities from Par-T-Perfect.

The '30 Minute Powerplay' runs from 2pm until 2:30pm. Hot dogs, bottled water and cans of Moose Light & Alpine (355 mL) will be reduced in price.

The Rogers Item of the Game is the black New Era 'Clawmark' cap. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a blue 30th Anniversary autographed #86 TOURNAS

Niko Tournas will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

