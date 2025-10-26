O What a Night for Kulebiakin

Published on October 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Russian rookie Oleg Kulebiakin enjoyed his finest outing as a member of the Mooseheads on Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre when he scored twice and added an assist in a 5-3 Halifax victory over Cape Breton on DND Appreciation Night.

The 2025 8th overall CHL Import pick dazzled in front of 8,397 fans as the club celebrated the 21st annual event in honour of the Canadian Armed Forces. His linemate and fellow import rookie Jasu Mensonen also had a big evening with one goal and two assists and the Mooseheads improved to 8-4-0-0 through 12 games and gave them four wins in a six-game homestand that wrapped up versus the Eagles.

Kulebiakin brought the fans to their feet with a terrific rush that saw him dangle around players and a broken stick on the ice, before dishing off to Mensonen who buried his third of the season at 6:25 of the second period to give the Herd a 2-0 lead.

The goal came after Will Bent had put the Mooseheads in front 1-0 on a power play goal late in the opening frame. Caylen Blake made it a 3-0 game with a backhand shot the somehow squeaked between goalie Felix Hamel and the near post. The Eagles struck twice in 68 seconds near the end of the second period with back-to-back tallies by Lewis Gendron and Samuel Rocca and it was a one-goal game heading to the final 20 minutes of regulation.

That's when Kulebiakin put the team on his back and fired in a pair of goals for his seventh and eighth of the season to pull Halifax away. Cape Breton's Romain Litalien got one back late in the contest.

Kulebiakin's 12 points leads Halifax in scoring for the season and comes a few days after he put up three assists in the QMJHL's Top Prospects Game in Sherbrooke, QC. He was also listed on NHL Central Scouting's Players to Watch list this week in advance of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Players to earn assists for the Herd in the game included Mensonen (2), Kulebiakin, Liam Kilfoil, Quinn Kennedy, Malik L'Italien and Shawn Carrier.

The special jerseys worn by Halifax honoured the Royal Canadian Navy and are being auctioned online from now until November 3rd. Fans can place their bids here.

The Herd now head out on the road and will finish the weekend with a stop in Moncton on Sunday afternoon at 3pm before heading straight to the province of Quebec for games against the Armada on Wednesday, Rouyn-Noranda on Friday and Val d'Or on Saturday. The next home game for the Mooseheads is Kids Day on Sunday, November 9th at 3pm against the Charlottetown Islanders. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







