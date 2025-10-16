Moose Ride Wild 62 Seconds to Victory

Published on October 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Mooseheads poured it on early and struck for three goals in just 62 seconds during the first period and rode that all the way to a 4-2 victory over visiting Victoriaville on Wednesday night.

Oleg Kulebiakin struck first to open the scoring at the 7:34 mark as he finished off a great play that involved Eddy Doyle, Danny Walters and Jasu Mensonen. The onslaught continued 43 seconds later as Shawn Carrier potted his fifth goal of the season to really fire up the crowd. Those fans didn't even have time to settle down before Caylen Blake got in on the act 19 seconds after Carrier's marker and it was suddenly a 3-0 game in favour of the Moose.

The Victoriaville Tigres bounced back with a better effort in the second period and fired 13 shots on winning goalie and first star Owen Bresson. They managed to get one by him early in the stanza as Russian rookie Alexey Vlasov continued his torrid scoring pace. The goal gave him six in eight games this season. He later added an assist to up his point total to 14.

Liam Kilfoil played his best game of the season for Halifax and restored the three goal advantage late in the second period with a pinpoint shot to the far side. The Tigres added one from their import trio of Egor Shilov, Korney Korneyev and Vlasov but it was too little too late.

Bresson was solid throughout the game with 29 saves to guide Halifax to their sixth win in nine games to open the season. The homestand continues this weekend with back-to-back home games against the Newfoundland Regiment on Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.