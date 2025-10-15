Xavier Villeneuve Named 2026 Prospect of the Week

Published on October 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The prospect who stood out the most during the fourth week of QMJHL action was Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defenceman Xavier Villeneuve.

A native of Les Cèdres, QC, the 7th overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft took advantage of his first two career games in Newfoundland to rack up seven points last week.

Villeneuve first picked up a goal and an assist during the Armada's impressive 10-4 win over the Regiment on Thursday night. But it was on Friday night that the blueliner really came through.

The Armada skated away with a 5-2 victory over the Regiment, and this time Villeneuve had a hand in every one of his team's goals. He ended his night's work with a new team record of five assists in a single game. Two of those helpers came on the power play.

Villeneuve is on a roll to start of the season, sitting atop the league's scoring column for defensemen with 13 points in 11 games. He will be one of the key elements of the first QMJHL Prospects Game on October 21.







