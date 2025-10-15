QMJHL Partners with Hockey Superstar Game

Published on October 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Lévis - After designing more than a dozen board games, such as the Connexion collection and several Drame et Enquête games, host and comedian Jean-François Baril is back with a completely different concept: Hockey Superstar!

He says himself that his previous games all came about a bit by "accident." A flash of inspiration during a dinner with friends, a suggestion from his family, a request from the Gladius team... But he has been dreaming about this one for a long time and spent nearly four years perfecting it before finally holding it in his hands. He talks about it with passion!

"When I was young, I would have loved to have a tabletop game to play hockey and really be part of the action! Think of all the fun I could have had with my son a few years ago with this kind of game, or even with my brother late at night when we're wondering what to do! In Quebec, hockey is part of our DNA!"

In Hockey Superstar, players are invited to switch from armchair manager to head coach and try their hand at building THE best hockey team. From the draft to team selection, trades and line changes, you'll need to use a bit of strategy to win the game! Inspired by popular hockey players such as Sidney Crosby and Marie-Philip Poulin, as well as classic films such as Les Boys and Slap Shot, Jean-François had a lot of fun naming his own players... We challenge you to recognize the real person behind each card!

We would also like to thank our valued partners, Normandin restaurants and the QMJHL, who contributed to local creativity and culture by supporting the artisans behind the creation of this game. "When the concept was presented to us, we jumped at the opportunity to be associated with the project and to allow the QMJHL brand to shine in the homes of families in Quebec and the Maritime provinces," shared Karl Jahnke, Chief Marketing Officer of the QMJHL.

Would you like to invite Jean-François to chat about sports, his passion for hockey and his various projects? Don't hesitate to contact us! We'll be happy to arrange everything!







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.