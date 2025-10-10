Wild Win for Halifax in Moose Country

The Mooseheads are rolling early in the QMJHL season thanks to yet another victory on Thursday night on home ice where they defeated Rimouski 5-4. It was a hairy finish as the Herd scrambled to hang onto the lead, but they got it done for a fifth victory in the first seven games.

Shawn Carrier scored twice, including an empty net goal that wound up being the game-winner. Overage forward Connor MacPherson battled hard all night and scored a massive goal late in the game to put Halifax ahead 4-3 while the club got the first career goals off the sticks of American rookies Junior Gualberto and Cam Minella.

Nick Cirka was in the crease for his first win of the season and the second of his young career. The goalie made 26 saves and Halifax became the second team in the Eastern Conference to reach double digit points in the very early stages of the year. The Moose are 5-and-2 which is good for 10 points, trailing only Charlottetown's 13 points in the conference.

The Oceanic made it a nail biting finish by getting a goal from Logan Roop with 29 seconds to go and the visitors pushed hard right to the horn with a quality chance in front of Cirka as the final buzzer sounded. Former Mooseheads forward Lou Levesque scored in his return to Scotiabank Centre. The team honoured both Levesque and Jack Martin with a first period tribute video as the players skated back in Halifax for the first time since being traded to the 2025 Memorial Cup hosts last December. Emile Duquet had a goal and an assist for Rimouski while Justin Beaulieu scored their other goal in the back-and-forth battle.

The Herd fired 42 shots on goal to keep William Lacelle busy. He stopped 37-of-the-41 he faced. The win was the third straight for Halifax who opened a six-game homestand at Scotiabank Centre. They will be back in action on Saturday night versus Moncton to look for a fourth straight win. It will be a nostalgic night in the rink as the team celebrates 90's Night. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .







