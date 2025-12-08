Winless Weekend After Deflating Loss to Foreurs

Things went from bad to worse this weekend for the Mooseheads who dropped their second consecutive game at home and third in a row overall with a 5-2 loss to Val d'Or.

The Herd entered the weekend home set with their sights set on two wins as they hosted a pair of clubs who were finishing off equal stretches of three-games-in-three-days and had both lost each of their first two outings on the Maritimes road trip. Instead, Halifax was outscored 9-4 in the two games and outplayed for the majority of both outings.

The Mooseheads had goals from Shawn Carrier and Liam Kilfoil and outshot the Foreurs by a 39-32 margin but 22 of those shots came in the third period when Val d'Or was sitting back and playing defensively.

First star Philippe Veilleux scored twice for his 19th and 20th tallies of the season. His first came on a penalty shot early in the second period to make it a 2-0 game. He scored the eventual game-winner about five minutes later. The Moose finally got on the board midway through the second period when it was already a 4-0 game for the visitors. Liam Kilfoil buried his sixth of the season with Oleg Kulebiakin and Owen Phillips getting the assists.

Val d'Or regained a four-goal advantage only 1:33 later and at 5-1 it seemed to seal the fate of the Mooseheads. Carrier scored late in the game to make the final score more respectable and the assist was credited to Kilfoil. Other Val d'Or goals were scored by Jordan Labelle, Louis-Charles Plourde and Josh Demers.

Nick Cirka was tagged with the loss between the pipes as he stopped 27-of-32 shots against while 17-year-old Vincent Moreau earned his second career win with 37 saves.

Halifax's record has fallen to 14-10-1-1 and they will look to reverse their fortunes at home on Thursday night at 7pm when they host the Charlottetown Islanders for Student Night at the Scotiabank Centre.







