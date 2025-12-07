Regiment Down Islanders 5-2

Published on December 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment impressed in a commanding 5-2 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Liam Arsenault opened the scoring in the opening two minutes of the game to give Newfoundland a 1-0 lead after the first.

Charlottetown snatched the lead in the second with a pair of goals five minutes apart before Noah Laberge got things back to level with 6:31 left in the middle frame to make it a 2-2 game with 20 minutes to play.

Newfoundland riddled off three unanswered in the third period thanks to an early breakaway goal from Laberge, a powerplay marker from Madden Marmulak and a shorthanded empty netter from Dawson Sharkey to seal a big 5-2 victory. Chase Anderson made 14 stops in the win, his second in as many starts.

The Regiment look for the sweep over the Islanders on Monday night in their final home game of the calendar year. Tickets for that game and the rest of the home schedule in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.