Mercier's 3-Pt Game Keeps 1st-Place Cats Rolling

Published on December 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The first-place Wildcats won their 12th road game this season, downing the Sea Dogs 4-2 before 3,700 fans at TD Station on Sunday afternoon.

Most of the scoring occurred in the opening period with Saint John jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, only to have the Cats roar back with three straight goals - two by Alex Mercier (14th, 15th) and Gabe Smith's 9th of the season, set up by Mercier.

The second period was scoreless and Preston Lounsbury again found the empty net at 19:19 of third - his 10th of the season.

Caleb Desnoyers added two key assists helping Moncton's to its 19th win of the season. (19-6-2-1)

In goal, Jacoby Weiner won his 3rd game this season with 21 saves. The Cats had 38 shots at Justin Robinson.

After a 10-win month of November, the Cats have reeled off three straight victories to open December. The Sea Dogs suffered their 6th straight loss.

THREE STARS:

1 #10 ALEX MERCIER (2G-1A)

2 Angelo Fullerton SNB (1G, 1A)

3 Justin Robinson SNB (35 saves)

Wildcats coach Gardiner MacDougall will now be joining Team Canada in preparation for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships in Minnesota.

The Wildcats visit the Cape Breton Eagles in Sydney Thursday night and host the Mooseheads Saturday night at 7pm in action next week.

