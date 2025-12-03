Wildcats Kick off December on Thursday Versus Sea Dogs

Published on December 3, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats (16-6-2-1) return to Avenir Centre ice after a successful Quebec road trip that moved them up to 3rd overall in the QMJHL. The Cats gathered 5 of a possible 6 points in Quebec last weekend and have won 8 of their last 10. The Sea Dogs provide the opposition on Thursday's High School Spirit Night.

November was the Wildcats' month - with team & individual performances drawing attention and league awards. The Cats reeled off 10 wins in 13 November matches. Defender Tommy Bleyl earned QMJHL Defenseman of the Month honours with 18 points (2G, 16A) in 13 games. Rudy Guimond was named QMJHL Goaltender of the Month for his 9-1 record, 1.66 GAA, .946 SV% & 2 shutouts. Forward Teddy Mutryn was the QMJHL Rookie of the Month. Mutryn also had 18 points (8G, 10A) for the month.

The Sea Dogs (10-14-1-0) roll into the Den on a 4-game losing streak and sit 17th in the 18-team league. Olivier Groulx leads Saint John with 22 points. Dylan Rozzi & Zach Morin are tied with 9 goal each.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR THURSDAY:

Adam Fortier-Gendron will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

