Wildcats Shock Volts with 3-2 Shootout Win

Published on November 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats went into extra time for the third straight game in Quebec and beat the Voltigeurs 3-2 in a shootout to earn five out of six points on the weekend.

Caleb Desnoyers scored the only shootout goal and Rudy Guimond foiled all three Drummondville shooters. Desnoyers assisted on Alex Mercier's first period goal, giving the Moncton captain thirteen points in thirteen games. The veteran Mercier scored four goals in the three road contests. Ted Mutryn added his 10th of the season in the third period.

Defenseman Tommy Bleyl picked up an assist for his 7th straight game with at least one point, tying Brandon Gormley for the most consecutive points by a rookie defenseman in Wildcats history. Bleyl also matched a QMJHL record for most points in 1 month by a rookie defenceman with 16. He tied former Rimouski defender Tomas Malec (OCT 2000).

The Cats climb to 16-6-2-1 to remain two points shy of first-place Chicoutimi in the East Conference. The Sags won their game in Val-d'Or 6-2.

Friday, the Cats defeated Victoriaville 3-2 on Ted Mutryn's overtime winner and Saturday, rallied down 3-0 in Shawinigan, but the Cataractes prevailed in a shootout 4-3. The red-hot Cats are 8-1-0-1 in the past ten games.

1 Antoine Boudreau DRU (1G)

2 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (32 saves)

3 Dayton Kitchener DRU (38 saves)

