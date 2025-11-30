Eagles Top Sea Dogs to Sweep Weekend Set

Published on November 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the first ever QMJHL regular season game in Fredericton. For the second time in less than 24 hours, an Eagles forward completed a hat trick into an empty net. After Romain Litalien completed the feat Saturday, it was Reece Peitzsche's turn on Sunday- with Litalien assisting on all three of his goals.

- Maxime Sauthier & Rory Pilling also scored in the win for the Eagles.

- Connor Towle stopped 28 of 30 shots in the win for the Eagles. Rafaël Courchesne allowed four goals on 12 shots, while Justin Robinson stopped all 26 shots in relief.

- After Eagles captain Tomas Lavoie played his 200th game against Saint John on Saturday night, alternate captain Lucas Romeo played his 200th QMJHL game on Sunday in Fredericton.

The game didn't get off to the start that Romeo was looking for, as he was given a high sticking minor just eight seconds into the opening period. But it was just a bump in the road for the Eagles, who killed the penalty and took the lead before the five minute mark when Peitzsche scored from a sharp angle. His second goal came at the 11:32 mark, surprising Courchesne with a shot through the legs.

While Saint John couldn't convert on that initial power play, they did get on the board with an extra attacker on a delayed penalty, with a snipe from Alexis Joseph. But just 24 seconds later after the Joseph goal, Sauthier cashed in from the front of the net to restore the two goal lead.

The second period wasn't three minutes old before Pilling shot through Julien Wasmer to push the Eagle lead to 4-1, and ending the night for Courchesne. The three goal lead held until the final three minutes of the period, when former Eagle Angelo Fullerton found a goal from the top of the crease.

The Eagles had a chance for a key insurance marker past the halfway mark of the third period when Vincent Croteau was sent off for slashing. But the best chance may have come to Saint John- Joseph came in on a short handed breakaway, but was denied by Towle.

Robinson was pulled for an extra attacker with 3:23 to play in the third frame. Less than a minute later, Peitzsche hit the empty net from the other side of centre to make it a 5-2 score.

The Eagles will now return home for a Friday night showdown against the Val-d'Or Foreurs, featuring NHL Central Scouting ranked players Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte & Alexis Fortin.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/R8kiC They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 3 goals, +2

2. Romain Litalien (Cape Breton) 3 assists, +2

3. Maxime Sauthier (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 4 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Samuel Boyer (injury), Blake Burke

Scratches For Saint John: Matthew Krayer, Alexis Gauthier, Patrik Zubek, Egan Beveridge, Oskar Drabczynski

Final Shots On Goal: 39-30 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Saint John Power Play: 0/5







