Eagles Head to New Brunswick for Back to Back with Sea Dogs

Published on November 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Two Maritime rivals tied in the QMJHL standings will tangle in a back to back set this weekend as the Cape Breton Eagles are in New Brunswick to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs. While both teams have 21 points in the standings, the Eagles do hold a game in hand on Saint John.

The Eagles are looking to build momentum coming off a victory at home over the Sherbrooke Phoenix a week ago tonight. Lewis Gendron, Adam Klaus, and Romain Litalien all posted multi-point nights. Goaltending continues to be a strength for Cape Breton as both Connor Towle & Félix Hamel are in the top eight among QMJHL goaltenders in save percentage for those with at least seven games played.

Saint John is in the middle of a unique three games in three days in which all three games are designated home games (although tomorrow's rematch will take place in Fredericton.) The weekend got off to a rough start for the Dogs with an 8-2 loss to Charlottetown last night. Saint John is hoping to get a boost from recently acquired 20 year old forward Justin Gendron, who played the Eagles twice earlier this fall as a member of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Last season he posted 20 points in 25 games for the Drakkar in the regular season after being acquired from Victoriaville.

In recent outings, the top pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft, Alexis Joseph, has helped lead the way for the Sea Dogs with nine points in seven games. (Saint John has recalled their other 2025 first round pick, Nolann Héroux,for this weekend's games.) Captain Olivier Groulx has also helped to lead the way for Saint John recently with eight points in his last seven outings.

Here's what else you need to know to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: TD Station, Saint John, New Brunswick

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166852

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32129/

CAPE BRETON SAINT JOHN

T8th in Eastern Conference, 8-9-1-4 (Away: 6-4-0-0) RECORD T8th in Eastern Conference, 10-12-1-0 (Home: 5-7-0-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-0-0

51GF/64GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 79GF/87GA

Saturday, Sherbrooke 1 @ Cape Breton 4 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Charlottetown 8 @ Saint John 2

1-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-1-0-0

Romain Litalien (19 points on 22 games) LEADING SCORER Olivier Groulx (22 points in 23 games)

17th, 13% POWER PLAY 12th, 19.2%

1st, 89.6% PENALTY KILL 4th, 83.6%

Eliot Litalien, Samuel Boyer INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







