Regiment Bounce Back with 7-0 Win over Mooseheads

Published on November 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment responded in style with a 7-0 win over the Halifax Mooseheads on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Justin Larose got the scoring started just 17 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Newfoundland on the opening shift. Moments later Larose added a second and Dawson Sharkey joined the party on the same four minute powerplay to make it 3-0 Regiment inside six minutes. Louis-François Bélanger banged one home just before the first intermission to make it 4-0 Newfoundland after the first.

Max Dinneen made it 5-0 midway through the middle frame before Dominic Pilote and Will Reynolds added a pair in the third for good measure to bring it to a 7-0 final scoreline.

Chase Anderson made 25 stops to secure the victory and the first shutout in Regiment history in the process.

Newfoundland stay right here for their final two home games of the calendar year when they host the Charlottetown Islander next Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for that series and the rest of the home schedule are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

