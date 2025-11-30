Halifax Comes up Empty on the Rock

Published on November 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It was feast or famine for the Mooseheads this weekend in St. John's, Newfoundland where the Herd put up a season-high eight goals on Friday but couldn't find twine at all in Saturday's rematch and lost 7-0 to the Regiment.

The Moose played from behind for basically the entire game after Justin Larose scored on the opening shift, just 17 seconds into the contest with what turned out to be the game-winner. Larose, the game's first star, finished the night with two goals and two assists.

Halifax was shutout for the first time this season in the loss and Regiment goalie Chase Anderson picked up his first career shutout with 25 saves. Nick Cirka lasted just one period between the pipes for the Moose and was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Owen Bresson played the final 40 minutes and gave up three goals on 25 shots.

An early high sticking double minor to Captain Owen Phillips proved costly for the Herd as Newfoundland scored twice on the power play with a second goal from Larose and another from the pesky Dawson Sharkey who was a thorn in the side of the Mooseheads all weekend. The first three Regiment goals all came in the opening 5:58 of the game to stun the Mooseheads early.

Louis-Francois Belanger tacked one on late in the first period, then it was Max Dineen with the lone goal of the middle period to make it a 5-0 game. Dominic Pilote and Will Reynolds added third period goals to round out the lopsided affair. The game turned chippy in the final period which included a blindside hit on Halifax rookie Malik L'Italien by Reynolds. Danny Walters and Dawson Sharkey were at the forefront of a multi-player dust up that finished their respective nights. The two players combined for 38 minutes in penalties between them.

The Herd will shake this one off and get set to head back to Nova Scotia sporting a record of 14-8-1-1 with the next three games for the team coming on home ice at Scotiabank Centre. Halifax will play at home next Saturday, December 6th at 7pm against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. It's the annual Toque Toss game in support of local homeless shelters. Halifax will play at home again on Sunday, December 7th at 3pm versus Val d'Or in the annual Toy Drive game. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







