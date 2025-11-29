Leek's Hat Trick Leads Isles to Dominant Victory over Sea Dogs

Published on November 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders answered back in emphatic fashion on Saturday night, rolling into TD Station and dominating the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-2 in a complete-team performance from start to finish. After falling 6-3 to the Sea Dogs just nine days ago, the Isles responded with energy, execution, and one of their most explosive offensive outings of the season.

Donald Hickey got the start once again, this time outdueling Rafael Courchesne in a strong bounce-back effort that earned him his league-leading 13th win. The game also marked the debut of newly acquired forward Anthony Gaudet, and the 18-year-old made an immediate impact with two assists in his first outing in black and gold.

Charlottetown wasted no time setting the tone. Nathan Leek opened the scoring just 3:37 into the game, driving hard to the net and burying a nice finish to make it 1-0.

After a brief exchange of penalties and several quality chances on the powerplay, the Islanders doubled their lead. Ross Campbell finished off a strong passing play from Matt Butler at 11:23 to go up 2-0.

Saint John responded on the powerplay with a goal from Olivers Murnieks, but Leek wasn't done. Just 59 seconds later, he forced a turnover and ripped home his second of the night, and 15th of the season, to restore the two-goal lead.

Charlottetown carried a 3-1 advantage into the first intermission, outshooting the Sea Dogs 9-8 and controlling much of the pace.

The Islanders carried their momentum straight into the second period, generating early pressure and extending their shot lead. At 10:44, Will Shields blasted home his 14th of the season from just outside the circle, assisted by Anthony Flanagan and Leek, giving Leek his third point of the night and extending Flanagan's point streak to four games.

Hickey continued to shine between the pipes, making several timely saves as the Sea Dogs pushed back. And just when it looked like the period would end quietly, the Isles struck again.

With just one second left in the frame, Antoine Provencher buried a perfect feed from Gaudet, giving Charlottetown a commanding 5-1 lead heading into the third. It was a memorable first point for Gaudet in his Islanders debut, and an impressive finish from the 16-year-old rookie.

Early in the final frame, the Isles finally converted on the powerplay. Marcus Kearsey found Leek alone in the slot, and the hot-handed forward made no mistake, burying his hat trick goal and recording his fourth point of the night. The goal, Leek's 16th of the season, stretched the lead to 6-1.

Saint John's Alexis Joseph, the first-overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, responded quickly to make it 6-2. But that was as close as the Sea Dogs would get.

Charlottetown's depth took over late, led by a massive final push from Seymour. With just under three minutes to play, he battled hard in front of the net and scored his first of the season, assisted by CJ Watroba and Nolan Duskocy.

Then, with 1:30 remaining, Seymour struck again, burying his second of the night off a setup from Gaudet and Flanagan to make it 8-2. He nearly completed the hat trick in the dying seconds, firing six shots in the final minute as he continued to buzz around the crease.

Charlottetown closed out the game with a 36-32 shots advantage and one of their most complete performances of the season.

Three Stars

Nathan Leek - 3 goals, 1 assist (4 points)

Marcus Kearsey - Elite two-way performance

Donald Hickey - 30 saves, league-leading 13th win

