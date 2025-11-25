Islanders Make Affiliate Trade with Rimouski to Acquire Anthony Gaudet

Published on November 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have acquired forward Anthony Gaudet in an affiliate trade with the Rimouski Océanic in exchange for forward Charles-Albert Pouliot.

Gaudet, drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft, has QMJHL playoff experience. After appearing in 27 regular season games and 7 playoff games with Rimouski last season, he's taken a major step forward this year with the Amherst Ramblers of the MJAHL, where he's posted an impressive 33 points in 22 games.

Pouliot, selected by the Islanders in the 5th round of the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft, has spent this season with the Cégep Beauce-Appalaches Condors of the QJHL, recording 12 goals and 7 assists in 23 games played.







