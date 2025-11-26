Islanders to Unveil 2025-26 Trading Cards at Exor Games on December 2

Published on November 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce the official unveiling of this season's Islanders trading cards, taking place next Tuesday, December 2nd, from 6-8 p.m. at Exor Games.

Fans will have the first chance to see and purchase the brand-new 2024-25 card set, featuring your favourite Isles players!

Islanders players will be on-site throughout the evening for autographs, meet-and-greets, and photos-making it the perfect opportunity to kick off your collection or add to an existing one.

Please note: this will be a cashless event, with card-only payments accepted for all purchases.

Join us for a fun night while you build your collection and celebrate the release of this year's card set!







