Flanagan Extends Goal Streak Away in Moncton, Wildcats Pull Away Late

Published on November 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders wrapped up their Saturday afternoon matchup in Moncton with a disappointing 6-1 loss to the Wildcats, closing out a tough week on the road.

Coming into the game, all eyes were on the goaltending duel between two of the league's best (Donald Hickey and Rudy Guimond) each tied for the QMJHL lead in wins. The storyline was further heightened by Dylan MacKinnon's first appearance in Moncton as an Islander after winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with the Wildcats last season.

Moncton entered the contest having won four of their last five, while the Isles were hoping to bounce back from Thursday's loss in Saint John.

Both teams opened with tight defensive play, trading low-quality chances through the first seven minutes. But Moncton broke through at 12:17 when a point shot was tipped in by Preston Lounsbury to make it 1-0. Just seconds later, Simon Binkley doubled the lead, putting Charlottetown on their heels early.

The Islanders generated momentum on a late first-period powerplay, but Guimond stood tall to maintain the Wildcats' 2-0 lead. Moncton carried that advantage, and a slight 9-8 edge in shots, into intermission.

Charlottetown came out strong, killing off the remainder of Moncton's powerplay before Brady Peddle exited the box and was denied on a breakaway by a sharp blocker save from Guimond.

The Isles weathered more penalty trouble, then earned a powerplay of their own when NHL first-rounder Caleb Desnoyers was whistled for slashing. Despite quality looks from Marcus Kearsey, Guimond continued to frustrate Charlottetown.

Finally, with just 1:30 left in the frame, the Islanders got on the board. A Moncton turnover sprung Nathan Leek and Anthony Flanagan, who buried his third goal in as many games to cut the deficit to 2-1. The goal sparked a strong finish to the period, and Charlottetown carried a late powerplay into the third.

The Islanders couldn't capitalize on their early third-period powerplay, and Moncton quickly made them pay. A rebound landed on the stick of Grayden Robertson-Palmer, who restored the two-goal lead at 5:00.

From there, the Wildcats took over.

After a slashing call to CJ Watroba, Moncton converted on the powerplay to make it 4-1. Just seconds later, Binkley struck again off a faceoff play to extend the lead to 5-1. Robertson-Palmer added his second of the night late in regulation, sealing the Wildcats' dominant 6-1 victory.

Charlottetown has now dropped seven of its last nine games after a strong start to the season. Despite flashes of pushback, highlighted by Flanagan's continued scoring streak and a solid second period, the Islanders were overwhelmed in the third as Moncton pulled away decisively.

The Isles will look to regroup as they continue their road swing, searching for consistency and a return to the form that propelled them early this year. They play next week back in Saint John to take on the Sea Dogs as they look for revenge after Thursday night's loss.

FINAL SHOTS: Moncton 31, Charlottetown 24

FINAL SCORE: Moncton 6, Charlottetown 1







