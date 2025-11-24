Wildcats' Third Period Outburst Swamps Islanders

Published on November 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

For the second straight game, the Wildcats popped 4 third-period goals, en route to a 6-1 triumph over the Maritime rival Charlottetown Islanders before 4,400 fans at the Avenir Centre Sunday afternoon. Friday night in Saint John, the Cats struck for four 3rd period tallies in an 8-4 win over the Sea Dogs.

In Sunday's final period, Grayden Robertson-Palmer scored twice (4th & 5th), Niko Tournas blasted his 16th on the powerplay and Simon Binkley scored his 2nd of the game, giving him 13 on the season.

Preston Lounsbury added his 8th of the season and Tommy Bleyl posted two more assists, giving the NY-born rearguard seven points in the last 3 games.

Rudy Guimond improved to a stellar 8-0 in November with 23 saves and earned First Star honours.

The Wildcats climbed into second place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference at 14-6-2-0 and five wins in their past six games.

THREE STARS:

1 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (23 saves)

2 #20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (1G)

3 #SIMON BINKLEY (2G)

The Cats now prepare for another Quebec Trip starting Friday night in Victoriaville at 8pm, followed by Shawinigan at 5pm Saturday and then into Drummondville Sunday at 5pm - all times Atlantic on FloHockey TV and the Cats Radio network- 105.1 INSPIRE FM with Marty Kingston.

