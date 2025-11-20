Smith's 5 Points Power Cats Past Phoenix

Published on November 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Moncton centreman Gabe Smith was a one-man wrecking crew Wednesday night at the Avenir Centre. Smith scored twice and added three assists for a five-point performance leading the Cats over the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-1 before 3,200 fans. Smith, a Utah Mammoth draft pick, now has 18 points in 16 games.

Ted Mutryn also scored twice (6th, 7th) with one assist. Niko Tournas added his 13th of the season and Preston Lounsbury netted his 7th along with an assist. Tommy Bleyl contributed three assists in the lopsided affair.

Rudy Guimond was solid once again with 34 saves, the Cats had 30 at both Kian Labbé and Justin Brisebois.

The Cats powerplay clicked for three goals.

The Wildcats continue climbing the East Conference standings at 12-6-2-0 after 20 games.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (2G, 3A)

2 #14 TED MUTRYN (2G, 1A)

3 #20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (1G, 1A)

The Wildcats battle the Sea Dogs Friday night at TD Station at 7pm and host Conference-leading Charlottetown Islanders Sunday at 3pm at the Avenir Centre.

Tune in for all the action on Wildcats radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM and the FloHockey TV network.

Article by Marty Kingston







