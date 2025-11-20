Moose Muscle Their Way to a Shootout Win

Published on November 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Jasu Mensonen scored the shootout winner to hand the Halifax Mooseheads two points and a 3-2 victory in Quebec City on Wednesday night at the Videotron Centre. It was the first stop on a lengthy five-game road trip for the Mooseheads who improved their record to 12-6-1-1.

Import rookie Oleg Kulebiakin enjoyed a huge night which included a goal-of-the-year candidate snipe when he went coast-to-coast on a power play, dancing through defenders before sliding a backhand shot through the five-hole. He earned the second star of the game for his efforts and increased his team leading points total to 21, while his 13 goals are also tops on the team.

The Remparts got off to a hot start when they scored just 49 seconds into the contest on a tally by Mathias Loiselle but Mooseheads Captain Owen Phillips got that one back for the visitors later in the period. Phillips notched his first of the campaign when Caylen Blake centred the puck into the slot area where the defenceman ripped it home.

Kulebiakin stole the show in the second period with his highlight reel goal that came at the 2:23 mark to give Halifax a 2-1 lead. Quebec fought back about four minutes later with Loiselle's second of the night. Both goalies were perfect throughout the remainder of regulation and overtime as Owen Bresson made 27 saves for the Herd while 6-foot-8 netminder Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 33 shots for the Remparts.

The shootout went five rounds with Bresson allowing just one goal to Nathan Quinn and Denault getting beat by a Shawn Carrier bullet and Mensonen's winner two rounds later.

Halifax kept pace with the Moncton Wildcats in the standings with the win - Moncton scored a 6-1 win over Sherbrooke earlier in the night - and remained tied for third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Assists in the game for the Moose went to Caylen Blake, Shawn Carrier, Danny Walters and Carlos Handel.

The road trip continues on Friday night at 8pm in Baie-Comeau before the Quebec swing ends in Chicoutimi on Saturday at 5pm. Halifax will return to Nova Scotia for a few days before taking off for their first visit to Newfoundland in a two-game battle with the Regiment on Friday, November 28th and Saturday, November 29th.

The next home game for the Mooseheads is Saturday, December 6th at 7pm against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







