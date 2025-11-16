Moose Fall in a Shootout on Wiener Dog Race Day

Published on November 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats put on quite a show on Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Centre in front of a big crowd of 9,347. The rivals went back-and-forth throughout the contest with the Cats erasing three one-goal deficits before eventually squeaking out a 4-3 shootout victory.

The Herd jumped ahead 1-0 on a Shawn Carrier power play goal 3:06 into the game. One-of-nine opportunities on the man advantage in the game for the Moose. Moncton tied the game late in the period with a Alex Mercier tally. Carrier then helped to set up Quinn Kennedy for another power goal to restore Halifax's lead at 5:50 of the second period. The Moose were enjoying yet another power play about four minutes later when Preston Lounsbury struck with a shorthanded goal to tie the game for a second time for Moncton.

The Mooseheads found a way to take a third lead at 3-2 when Danny Walters found a seam and fed a crossing pass to Connor MacPherson who buried his shot from the side of the net to bring the big crowd to their feet.

The Herd took their lead into the second intermission where the good vibes kept rolling with the third annual Wiener Dog Race. The fans had a blast watching eight dogs race for glory, with Dolce capturing the title and $1000 worth of dog food.

The third period eventually started after an extra long delay while a repair was made because of the zamboni running into the end boards. That delay seemed to kill any momentum the Mooseheads had and Moncton pulled even once again on Preston Lounsbury's second goal of the game which came shorthanded again on a penalty shot. Both teams took penalties in overtime but couldn't score the winner. Caleb Desnoyers had the only goal of the shootout and the Cats skated away with the victory.

Owen Bresson made 27 saves in taking the loss while Rudy Guimond picked up the win with 30 saves.

The teams are now tied for third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 points. Halifax is set to head out on the road this week for games against Quebec on Wednesday, Chicoutimi on Friday and Baie-Comeau on Saturday. They will close the month the following weekend with their first visit to Newfoundland for a pair of matchups against the Regiment. The next home game for the Mooseheads is Saturday, December 6th at 7pm against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







