Cats Fight Back to Grab 2 Points in Shootout with Moose

Published on November 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats kept their hot streak going with a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Mooseheads before 9,400 fans at Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night.

Trailing the Mooseheads twice during the game, Preston Lounsbury scored both a shorthanded goal and penalty shot marker to force overtime. Alex Mercier had the other Cats goal, his 9th of the season

Caleb Desnoyers buried the only shootout tally, and Rudy Guimond foiled all three Moosehead shooters.

Guimond was named 3rd star with 31 saves, the Cats fired 30 shots at Owen Bresson.

The win lifts Moncton's record to 11-5-2-0 and an impressive 9 & 3 in the team's last twelve teams - the win streak extends to three games.

THREE STARS

Shawn Carrier HAL (1G, 1A)

#20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (2G)

#25 RUDY GUIMOND (30 saves)

The Wildcats look for the weekend sweep at Avenir Center Sunday at 3pm against the Quebec Remparts.

Catch all the action on FLOHOCKEY TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

