Cats Host Phoenix in Midweek Matchup at the Den

Don't miss Sherbrooke's only visit to the Avenir Centre on Wednesday night - and it's Pride Night. The Cats and the Phoenix share identical 11-6-2-0 records after 19 games, and sit tied for 6th overall with 24 points. The teams met just recently on NOV 7 in Sherbrooke with the Phoenix outlasting a 3rd period comeback attempt by the Cats to hold on for a 4-2 win.

The Wildcats are coming off a 2-1 weekend that featured a 5-0 victory over Drummondville, a 4-3 shootout win in Halifax and a 4-1 loss to Quebec on Sunday at the Avenir Centre. A couple of Cats had noteworthy performances over the weekend - Simon Binkley put up 4 points versus the Voltigeurs on Friday night. Saturday, Preston Lounsbury kept us in the game with 2 shorthanded tallies - one after drawing a penalty shot with his speed. Keeper Rudy Guimond posted 2 more wins while stopping 61 of 64 shots. Friday's shutout was his second of the season.

The Phoenix scoring attack is led by 17 year-old Thomas Rousseau with 7G & 14A for 21 points. Rousseau is 2024 QMJHL 1st Rd pick, 13th overall. Robin Benoit is the leading goal scorer with 11, and 20 points. Mavrik Lachance rounds out the offence with his 18 points (8G, 10A). Defender Lois-Alex Tremblay leads the Sherbrooke blueliners in points with 17 (6G, 11A).

Kyan Labbé fills the crease most nights for Sherbrooke. Labbé has 9 wins in 14 appearances and sports 3.16 GAA and .895 SV% numbers. Labbé backstopped the Phoenix to the NOV 7 4-3 win over the Wildcats in Sherbrooke.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR WEDNESDAY:

The jersey raffle is for a red autographed #35 WEINER

Jacoby Weiner will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

