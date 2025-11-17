Gabriel D'Aigle Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Victoriaville Tigres goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle. In a pair of games, the 18-year-old from Sorel-Tracy, Quebec went undefeated with a 1.50 GAA and .950% save percentage as the Tigres went 2-0-1-0 on the week overall.

On Friday night in Shawinigan, D'Aigle broke a seven-game personal losing streak in fantastic style. The fourth-year veteran steered aside 38 of 40 shots on goal, including all 15 in the first period, to lead the Tigres to a 6-2 triumph over the Cataractes. For his efforts, D'Aigle was named the game's first star.

On Sunday afternoon in Gatineau, D'Aigle was sharp once again. After allowing the first goal of the game early in the second period, nothing else would find its way into the Victoriaville net. In the end, the netminder had stopped 25 shots and the Tigres had skated away with a 4-1 road victory.

D'Aigle, selected second overall at the 2022 QMJHL Draft, has now posted five victories this season and sits three away from 50 in his QMJHL career. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third round at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







