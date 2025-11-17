Hitting the Road for 5 Straight

Published on November 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads are ready for the road and will finish the November schedule with five straight games away from home. Scotiabank Centre will host the Canadian Olympic Curling trials which will keep the Moose away from Halifax until the next home games on December 6th and 7th. Halifax is coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to Moncton on Saturday to drop the Mooseheads' record to 11-6-1-1 through 19 games or roughly 30% of the season schedule. The team has lost four-of-their-last-five games and is tied for third place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Moncton Wildcats and Newfoundland Regiment.

Showdown with the Remparts

The Herd will board the bus on Tuesday morning and make their way to Quebec City where they will face the Remparts on Wednesday night at 8pm AST. The Remparts have played two more games than the Herd but have three fewer points with a record of 10-10-1-0. This is the first meeting of the year between two of the QMJHL's flagship franchises. The head-to-head numbers are very even going into Wednesday's action. Halifax has scored 69 goals for and have given up 62. Quebec has scored 64 goals for and have given up 69 goals. All signs point toward an even matchup.

North Shore

Following Wednesday night's contest, the Mooseheads will venture five-and-a-half hours to the north shore for a Friday night battle with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Theoretically, this should be the most winnable game of the road trip with the Drakkar really struggling this season. They hold the league's worst record at 4-15-2-2, but as Mooseheads fans know, it's never an easy outing in that rink in Baie-Comeau. This is the second-and-final meeting of the season between the clubs after the Moose scored a 4-1 victory at Scotiabank Centre on October 2nd. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 8pm AST.

Big Finish

The final portion of the Quebec trip will see the Mooseheads face the tough task of visiting the mighty Chicoutimi Sagueneens. The Sags are expected to challenge for the Gilles Courteau Trophy this season and have started to hit their stride in recent weeks. They are in second place in the Eastern Conference and third overall in the QMJHL but have by far the greatest points percentage in the league at .763 because of fewer games played than either Charlottetown or Blainville-Boisbriand. 19-year-old Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Masse leads the way offensively for the Sags with 23 points and while they have a lot of goal scoring talent, they are becoming well known for their stingy defence. Chicoutimi leads the league in goals against with just 43 allowed this season. That works out to about 2.26 goals against per game while the next closest team in the category is Moncton with 3.11 goals allowed per game. Quite a difference. The Moose will have their work cut out for them on Saturday when the puck drops at 5pm AST.

All Mooseheads games stream on FloHockey and can be heard on 95.7 NewsRadio

The Rock

Once the Quebec trip finishes, then it's off to Newfoundland for the first ever visit against the Regiment. The Mooseheads will play a pair of games at the Mary Browns Centre on Friday, November 28th and Saturday, November 29th. Both games are 6:30pm AST starts. The Regiment have a very similar record to Halifax at 11-8-1-1 with two more games played than the Herd. They score a lot of goals (79) but have also given up quite a few (75) which has led to some inconsistent results. The two clubs split a pair of games at Scotiabank Centre back on October 17th and 18th.

Coming Home

Your Mooseheads will return to home ice for the weekend of December 6th and 7th with exciting action coming up against Rouyn-Noranda on Saturday the 6th at 7pm and Val d'Or on Sunday the 7th at 3pm. Saturday's game is also the Annual Toque Toss event with fans encouraged to bring new toques or socks to throw on the ice after the first Mooseheads goal in support of local homeless shelters. Sunday's game is Toy Drive day in support of local charities this Christmas. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.