Peter Baylis Passes Away

Published on November 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Peter Baylis, a cherished member of our Halifax Mooseheads family. Peter's voice wasn't just heard - it was felt. His unwavering dedication and contagious passion left an enduring mark on our organization and the fans in Moose Country. Our condolences go out to Peter's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Peter was 62 years old and had been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of brain cancer in the spring of 2025. We are fortunate to have had him in our lives and we will hold those memories dearly.







