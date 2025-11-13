Ellipse Assurances Winter Classic: The Stanley Cup Will be on Site

Published on November 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







During the Winter Classic, the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Shawinigan Cataractes, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Victoriaville Tigres will compete for the ''coupe de la 55'' (55 Cup).

The semifinals will take place on December 4 and 5, with Drummondville-Shawinigan on Thursday and Victoriaville-Sherbrooke on Friday.

The winners of these two games, which count in the QMJHL standings, will face off in the final on Sunday, December 7 (on the 6th, there will be a 3rd-place final between the two teams that lost in the semifinals).

In addition to QMJHL games, starting November 28, you'll be treated to:

- A matchup between former Canadiens and former QMJHL players

- A game of the U18 AAA Québec League (LM18AAAQ)

- A U Sports game between the McGill Redbirds and the UQTR Patriotes

- The North American Hockey League (NAHL) All-Star Game

- Minor and school hockey games

- Several shows by renowned artists, including Kaïn and Mike Demero... and much more!







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.