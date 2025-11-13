Eagles Continue Road Trip with Visit to Gatineau

Published on November 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to build their second three game winning streak of the season as their road trip continues tonight in Gatineau against the Olympiques.

The Eagles are coming off of a pair of 3-1 victories in Newfoundland to begin their five game road trip. There were plenty of different heroes- five different goal scorers, including a two goal outing from Lucas Romeo in the opening game Friday. Both Eagles goaltenders took their turns shining, as Félix Hamel stopped 27 shots in the first game and Connor Towle stopped 45 of 46 shots in the second victory. Both NHL drafted blueliners played a single game on the weekend after long absences- Tomas Lavoie (Utah) suited up on Friday before missing Saturday's action, while Will Murphy (Detroit) returned to the lineup on Saturday.

Tonight is the first of a pair of games in Gatineau against an Olympiques team that has been lead by names on the backend. Defenseman Jan Golicic is among the top defensemen in the league, captaining the team as a draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Danai Shaiikov, ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL draft, was named the the QMJHL's top goaltender for the month of September/October. Shaiikov has been in net for all ten of Gatineau's victories this year. (Other Olympique players named to the Central Scouting list were centreman Simon-Xavier Cyr and defenseman Michel Myloserdnyy).

One statistical curiosity of the Olympiques is the team's power play. Despite ranking in 15th in goals per game in the QMJHL, Gatineau possesses the league's best power play, clicking at 34.5% percent. 34.5% is also the percentage of Gatineau's goals which have been scored on the power play. The Olympiques man advantage will face a test this week, taking on a Cape Breton penalty kill that ranks second in the league. (While the Eagles power play has struggled this season, the team scored three power play goals in eight attempts in Newfoundland.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Slush Puppie

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166797

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq/en/gamecentre/32072/

CAPE BRETON GATINEAU

9th Eastern Conference, 6-7-1-3 (Away: 5-3-0-1) RECORD 5th Western Conference, 10-9-0-0 (Home: 6-3-0-0)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

42GF/54GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 55GF/58GA

Saturday, Cape Breton 3 @ Newfoundland 1 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Gatineau 7 @ Baie-Comeau 3

Romain Litalien (13 points in 17 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Boiselle (14 points in 19 games)

17th, 14.5% POWER PLAY 1st, 34.5%

2nd, 87.9% PENALTY KILL 6th, 82.1%

Tomas Lavoie, Eliot Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Maxim Dubé, Alex Levasseur







