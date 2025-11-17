Eagles Edged by Océanic in Shootout

Published on November 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Cape Breton Eagles rallied twice in the third period to force overtime but fell 4-3 to the Rimouski Océanic on Sunday afternoon. Lou Lévesque scored twice in regulation for Rimouski and had the lone goal in the shootout.

- Lewis Gendron & Romain Litalien each scored and added two assists for the Eagles while Reece Peitzsche scored and added an assist.

- Willam Lacelle picked up the win, stopping 31 of 32 shots. Félix Hamel stopped 28 of 31 in the loss for the Eagles.

The Eagles struck first before the halfway mark of the period with Peitzsche ripping a shot into the top corner from the left faceoff circle. Rimouski countered before period's end when Mathys Dubé threaded the puck to Lévesque at the side of the net to equalize the score.

Rimouski claimed their first lead after the halfway mark of regulation, after Liam Lefebvre backhanded a pass to Logan Roop in front of the net. The Océanic took that lead into the third period although they were shorthanded to begin the period, after a late penalty to former Eagle Luke Patterson.

With Patterson in the box to start the third period, Lucas Romeo was sent off for high sticking, giving Rimouski their first power play. The abbreviated power play turned into a seven second five on three when Gendron was given a minor. Romeo was just rejoining the play when Lévesque put a one timer by Hamel. But the goal was waived off after video review, Gendron returned to the box, and the Eagles killed the penalty to return to even strength.

It was more positive for Gendron the next time he hit the score sheet, finishing a pass from behind the net by Litalien to tie the game. The tie score didn't last long though- 73 seconds later, Lesvesque cashed in on a rebound after the puck hit the post and Rimouski led with eight minutes to play.

With just over two minutes left, the Eagles elected to lift Hamel for an extra attacker, and it paid off- Litalien tipped a point shot from Tomas Lavoie by Lacelle and it was tied at 3-3.

Rimouski generated the only shots in overtime (4-0), after having been outshot in regulation. But neither team could score, resulting in a shootout.

After Lefebvre & Peitzsche failed to score in the opening shootout round, Lévesque put the puck through the legs of Hamel to give Rimouski the edge. After Litalien failed to score, the Eagles had one more chance to tie after Thomas Belzil couldn't beat Hamel. But a Lavoie slap shot went wide and sealed the win for Rimouski.

The Eagles will return home for their only home games in the month of November as they take on 2026 NHL draft prospects Flourent Houle & Thomas Rousseau and their Sherbrooke Phoenix this Friday!

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/rt2uF They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lou Lévesque (Rimouski) 2 goals, shootout goal

2. William Lacelle (RImouskI) 29 saves on 32 shots

3. Luke Patterson (Riimouski) 1 assist, 10 for 19 on faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Samuel Boyer, Samuel Kupec, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Rimouski: Connor Sturgeon (injury), Maxwell Branton, Luka Romaniak, Raphael Achermann

Final Shots On Goal: 32-31 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Rimouski Power Play: 0/2







