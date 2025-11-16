Islanders Grind out Statement Win over Drummondville

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders bounced back in a big way on Friday night, grinding out a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs in one of the most physical games of the season at the Eastlink Centre.

With Donald Hickey back between the pipes-entering the night tied for the league lead in wins (11) and sitting fourth in GAA-the Isles got the steady presence they needed.

The lineup saw a few changes as well: Tyler Peddle was out due to suspension, his brother Brady stayed sidelined with injury, and veteran defender Max Jardine returned to the blue line. Anthony Flanagan was a late scratch with a minor injury.

The Islanders opened the night with a pair of early powerplays after Drummondville took back-to-back penalties, including a brief 5-on-3. Despite good puck movement, the Isles couldn't capitalize, and the Voltigeurs gained momentum with a strong kill.

Moments later, Jabez Seymour ignited the building with a spirited tilt that sent the Eastlink Centre to its feet and kickstarted the game for the Islanders, firing up the bench. The physicality ramped up, and both teams settled into a heavy, fast paced style of hockey,

Drummondville struck first with 5:56 left in the opening frame, but the Islanders answered quickly. Nathan Leek made a beautiful pass to Ross Campbell, who buried the equalizer.

Charlottetown carried the play late, outshooting the Voltigeurs 9-5 and sending the game into the intermission tied 1-1.

The Voltigeurs grabbed the lead early in the second on a seeing-eye shot that slipped through traffic, but the Isles wasted no time responding.

Owen Conrad fired a point shot that was tipped home by Antoine Provencher to tie things up 2-2. Just a few minutes later, Conrad ripped another from the point - this time going bar-down with a blast to give the Islanders their first lead of the night.

Charlottetown continued to push, and with five minutes remaining, Ross Campbell and Nathan Leek connected on a 2-on-1 that Leek finished for his 13th of the season, extending the lead to 4-2.

A late penalty kill-with big hits from Leek and strong stops from Hickey-helped the Isles maintain control heading into the third, up 4-2 and leading 19-17 in shots.

The tension climbed late as Drummondville made it 4-3 on a rebound goal by Trent Gates with four minutes left.

Then, with under a minute remaining, a controversial roughing call on Dylan MacKinnon handed the Voltigeurs a golden opportunity. Despite the questionable whistle, the Islanders dug in and delivered a massive late penalty kill to seal the game.

Shots finished 34-25 in favour of Charlottetown as the Isles secured a gritty, emotional victory-one that showed resilience, pride and timely scoring.

Three Stars

1st Star: Owen Conrad

2nd Star: Nathan Leek

3rd Star: Antoine Provencher

