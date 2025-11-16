Eagles Wrap up Road Trip in Rimouski against Patterson, Océanic

The Cape Breton Eagles will look for a 4-1 road trip as they wrap up a five game road trip this afternoon in Rimouski, against an Océanic team that will feature a very familiar face.

Luke Patterson played three years in Cape Breton, wearing a letter and proving to be popular with Eagles fans. An odd man out in the 20 year old situation, he'll play his former team for the first time this afternoon, having been traded to Rimouski at season's beginning. This year Patterson has collected ten points in 19 games on a rebuilding Rimouski squad.

The Océanic experienced substantial turnover after having hosted the 2025 Memorial Cup. Rimouski did bring back a strong goaltending duo of Mathis Langevin & WIlliam Lacelle, the latter whom was assigned a "C" grade (a projected fourth or fifth round NHL draft pick) by NHL Central Scouting. Other ranked players are forwards Liam Lefebvre (C ranked) & Dodydas Juknas (W ranked) and defenseman Connor Sturgeon (W ranked). A "W" ranked player indicates the potential to be chosen in the sixth or seventh round of the NHL draft.

For the Eagles, goaltending has also been a strength in recent outings: Félix Hamel & Connor Towle split the duties in the back to backs against Gatineau & Newfoundland, and the Eagles goaltenders have combined to stop 114 of 119 shots. Defense has been the way to win for the Eagles this year- while the team ranks last in goals for, they have allowed the third fewest goals in the league.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Colisée Financière Sun Life, Rimouski, Qc

Puck drop: 4 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166814

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32091/

CAPE BRETON RIMOUSKI

9th Eastern Conference, 7-8-1-3 (Away: 6-4-0-1) RECORD T6th Eastern Conference 9-10-0-1 (Home: 7-4-0-0)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-0

43GF/56GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 54GF/69GA

Friday, Cape Breton 0 @ Gatineau 2 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Rimouski 0 @ Chicoutimi 4

Romain Litalien (14 points in 19 games) LEADING SCORER Liam Lefebvre (16 points in 18 games)

17th, 14.7% POWER PLAY 18th, 13.7%

2nd, 88.7% PENALTY KILL 11th, 76.7%

Eliot Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Connor Sturgeon







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

