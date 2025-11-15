Eagles Win Streaks Ends in Gatineau

Published on November 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A first period power play goal by Justin Boiselle stood up as the winner as the Gatineau Olympiques topped the Cape Breton Eagles 2-0 Friday night. Ethan Cox also scored for the Olympiques.

- Nathan St-Pierre recorded his first career QMJHL shutout, stopping all 21 Eagles shots. Connor Towle took the loss, stopping 26 of 28 shots.

- The Gatineau victory snapped a three game winning streak for the Eagles.

Neither team was able to score on their first power play in the opening period- the Eagles producing a successful kill first, and then an Eagle power play ended early when Jack Brauti was penalized for tripping. After 39 seconds of four on four, the Olympiques were able to cash in on their abbreviated power play when Boisselle fired a rebound over the shoulder of Connor Towle.

There was another four on four sequence- for a full two minutes- late in the period- but neither team could take advantage of the open ice. The Eagles killed off multiple penalties in the second stanza and it remained a one goal game heading into the third period.

After being limited to ten shots in the opening 40 minutes, the Eagles outshot Gatineau 11-8 in the final frame. But the only goal came from Cox, beating Towle prior to the halfway mark of the period.

The Eagles were able to lift Towle for an extra attacker in the final three minutes of the period for an extra attacker but couldn't find a way to beat St-Pierre. The comeback attempt took a hit when Brauti was whistled in the final two minutes, and after a late penalty to Will Murphy the Eagles finished the game short handed three on five.

The Eagles will look to go 4-1 as their five game road trip finishes in Rimouski on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is 4 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166805 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Nathan St-Pierre (Gatineau) 21 saves on 21 shots

2. Justin Boiselle (Gatineau) game winning goal

3. Ethan Cox (Gatineau) 1 goal

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Derek Andrews, Samuel Boyer, Braeden VanGelder

Scratches For Gatineau: Justin Blais (injury), Wassiam Rabbath (injury), Giovanni Collin, Alex Levasseur

Final Shots On Goal: 28-21 in favour of Gatineau

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Gatineau Power Play: 1/8







