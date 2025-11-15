Regiment Get Revenge in 6-3 Win over Phoenix

Published on November 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment bounced back from a narrow shootout loss the night before in an impressive 6-3 road win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Friday night at Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet.

Ben Veitch and Dominic Pilote both converted Regiment 2-on-1 rushes in the opening period to give the visitors a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Sherbrooke got one back midway through the second period before the Newfoundland offence exploded as Liam Arsenault nabbed a pair before Marek Danicek potted his 10th of the year to make it 5-1 Regiment going into the third.

Sandwiched between a couple Sherbrooke goals was a powerplay tally from Louis-François Bélanger, his ninth of the season, to make it a 6-3 final in favour of Newfoundland.

Newfoundland now travel to Chicoutimi for a two game set against the Sagueneens beginning on Sunday evening at 5:30pm NL time. Following that series, it's two more on the road as they visit the Quebec Remparts to close their six game trip before heading home to host the Halifax Mooseheads to close out the month of November. Tickets for the Halifax series and the rest of the home schedule are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

