Eagles Road Trip Continues with Rematch against Olympiques

Published on November 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to go on a season high four game winning streak as they take on the Gatineau Olympiques in a rematch tonight. It's the fourth game of a five game road trip, with the Eagles collecting two wins in Newfoundland and a victory over the Olympiques last night.

The opening game of the two game set was a defensive showdown- the Olympiques shot the Eagles 17-14. Both teams drew four power plays- prior to the game, Gatineau's league leading power play at 34.5%, but it was held at bay last night by the Eagles penalty kill. Romain Litalien's goal for the Eagles came on the man advantage as the only strike in a 1-0 Eagle victory. With the goal, Litalien has seven points in his last seven games.

The victory for the Eagles was Félix Hamel's first shutout in Cape Breton colours. In the last three games, Hamel & Connor Towle have combined stop 88 of 91 shots. The win also the Eagles' sixth road win in ten games this season. (Gatineau has played well at home this year, winning six of ten home outings including last night.)

In addition to several blocked shots, last night's game occasionally mirrored a playoff type intensity. The hit leaders were Cape Breton's Lucas Romeo (four hits) along with Cape Breton's Tomas Lavoie and Gatineau's Dylan Allie & Alex Dagenais (all with three hits).

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Slush Puppie

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166805

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32079/

CAPE BRETON GATINEAU

7th Eastern Conference, 7-7-1-3 (Away: 6-3-0-1) RECORD 6th Western Conference, 10-10-0-0 (Home: 6-4-0-0)

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0- 1-0-0

43GF/54GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 55GF/589A

Romain Litalien (14 points in 18 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Boiselle (14 points in 20 games)

16th, 15.2% POWER PLAY 1st, 32.2%

2nd, 88.7% PENALTY KILL 6th, 81.7%

Eliot Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Justin Blais, Wassim Rabbath







