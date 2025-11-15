Wildcats Shut off Volts with 5-0 Shutout

Published on November 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Goaltender Rudy Guimond posted his 2nd straight shutout as the Wildcats cooled off the hottest team in the Q, the Drummondville Voltigeurs, to the tune of 5-0 before 5,200 jubilant fans at the Avenir Centre on Friday night. The Volts had won eight straight games entering action tonight.

Third Star Guimond made 31 saves and was aided by the 4-point performance of Simon Binkley, scoring his 10th and 11th goals and adding two assists to earn First Star honours. Other Moncton goals to Second Star Rian Chudzinki, his 6th of the year plus an assist, Kuzma Voronin (5th) and Grayden Robertson-Palmer (2nd). Alex Mercier chipped in with a pair of assists giving the 10-5-2-0 Cats their 10th win this season after 17 games.

THREE STARS:

1 #12 SIMON BINKLEY (2G, 2A)

2 #22 RIAN CHUDZINKI (1G, 1A)

3 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (31 saves)

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FLOHOCKEY TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.