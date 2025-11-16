Remparts Tame Cats 4-1 at the Den
Published on November 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Wildcats saw their modest 3-game win streak grounded by the Quebec Remparts Sunday afternoon at Avenir Centre before 5,200 fans. The Remparts scored three third-period goals to tame the Cats 4-1.
Ryan Howard's shorthanded goal proved to the winner. The Cats lone tally to open the scoring came from Adam Fortier-Gendron (2nd) with assists to Tommy Bleyl and Riley Sampson.
Quebec goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault made 27 saves and was named First Star. Moncton entered the game on a 3-game streak after wins over the Oceanic, Drummondville and the Mooseheads.
THIS WEEK: The Cats host the Sherbrooke Phoenix Wednesday night at 7pm - it's Pride Night - then go on the road to Saint John Friday evening at 7pm, finishing up with a Sunday Funday home date against the Charlottetown Islanders at 3pm.
THREE STARS:
1 Louis Antoine Denault QUE (27 saves)
2 Nikita Ovcharov QUE (2A)
3 Ryan Howard QUE (1G,1A)
