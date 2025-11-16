Wildcats & Remparts Battle on Sunday Funday at the Avenir Centre

Published on November 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The surging Wildcats host the Quebec Remparts on Sunday Funday - with hundreds of minor hockey players in attendance - and are looking to finish off a perfect weekend with a 3rd win in 3 days. The Cats have already downed the nationally ranked Voltigeurs and the archrival Mooseheads.

Moncton sports a 11-5-2-0 record, good enough for 3rd place in the Eastern Conference (6th overall), and are 7-3 in their last 10 games

Simon Binkley has been the hottest Cat lately with 7 points in his last 3 games, including a 4-point performance versus Drummondville. Preston Lounsbury outworked the Mooseheads with a shorthanded tally and a penalty shot goal on Saturday afternoon, leading the Cats to a hard-fought shootout win. Rudy Guimond has shut the door in his last 3 starts, allowing only 3 goals while posting 2 shutouts. Guimond is also unbeaten in November with a 5-0 record.

The Remparts (9-10-1-0) sit in 14th place overall with a record just below .500. They are not a team to be taken lightly though, having pulled off a win over top-ranked Charlottetown on Friday night. Quebec boast a well-balanced attack, led up front by 18-year-old Nathan Quinn with 17 points (8G, 9A) & 2024 1st overall draft pick Maddox Dagenais with 15 (6G, 9A).

The Remparts get some punch from the blue line too - 20-year-old Ontario free agent Cal Uens has put up 16 points (5G, 11A) so far, while Alex Taillefer adds a goal and 14 assists.

Goalie Louis-Antoine Denault leads the Remparts increase appearances with 11 this season. The 6'8 Denault has 4 wins with a 2.82 GAA and .908 SV%. Did we mention he's 6'8??

Family fun starts before the game, when the doors open at 2pm, with bouncy castles, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, and face painting activities from Par-T-Perfect.

The '30 Minute Powerplay' runs from 2pm until 2:30pm. Hot dogs, bottled water and cans of Moose Light & Alpine (355 mL) will be reduced in price.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $8,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is Russell gold Wildcats crewneck. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a red game-worn #22 CHUDZINSKI

Rian Chudzinski will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will not be setup.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

