Courchesne Secures Another Shutout as Sea Dogs Blank Remparts
Published on November 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs News Release
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Rafaël Courchesne stopped all 20 shots he faced Saturday night to secure his second straight shutout as the Saint John Sea Dogs blanked the Quebec Remparts 4-0 on Pink in the Rink night at TD Station.
Vincent Croteau opened the scoring at 1:35, putting a shot from the post off post and in, for his first career QMJHL goal. After one, the Sea Dogs led 1-0 and had a 10-7 lead in shots.
At 12:32 of the second period, Jacob Beaulieu threw a puck on net that bounced off Remparts goaltender Patrick Deniger's stick and in. Less than two minutes later, on the man advantage, Olivier Groulx set up rookie Alexis Joseph for a tap-in to advance the Dogs lead to 3-0. The second period ended with Saint John leading 22-13 in shots.
Courchesne continued to shut the door with a breakaway save on Maddox Dagenais 5:01 into the third period. On the power play at 8:14, Everett Baldwin picked the top corner on a feed from William Yared to solidify the 4-0 score. The Sea Dogs outshot Quebec 30-20.
STATISTICS
SOG: SNB - 30 | QUE - 20
PP: SNB - 2/2 | QUE - 0/4
Faceoffs: SNB - 35 | QUE - 38
3 STARS
1st: SNB - Rafaël Courchesne - 20 saves, shutout
2nd: SNB - Alexis Joseph - 1G, 1A
3rd: SNB - Vincent Croteau - 1G, 1A
NEXT HOME GAME
Sunday, November 16 @ 3:00 p.m. - vs Drummondville Voltigeurs
-
Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games), buy online HERE or call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Courchesne Secures Another Shutout as Sea Dogs Blank Remparts - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Cats Fight Back to Grab 2 Points in Shootout with Moose - Moncton Wildcats
- Moose Fall in a Shootout on Wiener Dog Race Day - Halifax Mooseheads
- Islanders Come up Short on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Look to Bounce Back Tonight vs. Drummondville - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.