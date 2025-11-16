Courchesne Secures Another Shutout as Sea Dogs Blank Remparts

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Rafaël Courchesne stopped all 20 shots he faced Saturday night to secure his second straight shutout as the Saint John Sea Dogs blanked the Quebec Remparts 4-0 on Pink in the Rink night at TD Station.

Vincent Croteau opened the scoring at 1:35, putting a shot from the post off post and in, for his first career QMJHL goal. After one, the Sea Dogs led 1-0 and had a 10-7 lead in shots.

At 12:32 of the second period, Jacob Beaulieu threw a puck on net that bounced off Remparts goaltender Patrick Deniger's stick and in. Less than two minutes later, on the man advantage, Olivier Groulx set up rookie Alexis Joseph for a tap-in to advance the Dogs lead to 3-0. The second period ended with Saint John leading 22-13 in shots.

Courchesne continued to shut the door with a breakaway save on Maddox Dagenais 5:01 into the third period. On the power play at 8:14, Everett Baldwin picked the top corner on a feed from William Yared to solidify the 4-0 score. The Sea Dogs outshot Quebec 30-20.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 30 | QUE - 20

PP: SNB - 2/2 | QUE - 0/4

Faceoffs: SNB - 35 | QUE - 38

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Rafaël Courchesne - 20 saves, shutout

2nd: SNB - Alexis Joseph - 1G, 1A

3rd: SNB - Vincent Croteau - 1G, 1A

NEXT HOME GAME

Sunday, November 16 @ 3:00 p.m. - vs Drummondville Voltigeurs

