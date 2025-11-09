Regiment Downed 3-1 by Eagles

Published on November 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment outshot the Cape Breton Eagles 46-26 but couldn't make it count in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Maxime Sauthier scored for the Eagles with three minutes left in the opening period to give Cape Breton a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Liam Arsenault got the Regiment back to level quickly in the middle frame before a pair from the Eagles by the midway mark of the second had them back on top 3-1 going into the third period.

Cape Breton net minder Connor Towle turned away all 18 shots he faced in the final 20 minutes to bring his save total to 45 on the night as his team skated away to their second straight 3-1 win over Newfoundland.

The Rgeiment now head out on a six game road trip kick-starting on Thursday night at the Centre Georges-Vezina where they face the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Tickets for the remainder of the regular season home schedule are available now.

