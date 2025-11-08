Eagles Look for Two Game Sweep in Newfoundland

Published on November 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to sweep a two game set in Newfoundland to begin their five game November road trip. Tonight marks the rematch of last night's contest, which saw the Eagles top the Newfoundland Regiment 3-1, in the first meeting between the two teams since the Regiment relocated from Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The Eagles were spurred on by the return of captain Tomas Lavoie, who with his two assists was one of three Eagles players to notch two points. (Romain Litalien also collected two assists while Lucas Romeo scored twice). It was a big night for the Eagles defense core- in addition to Lavoie's return from injury, Jack Brauti scored his first QMJHL goal and Braeden Van Gelder registered three hits in his QMJHL debut. Félix Hamel also stood tall in nets, stopping 27 of 28 shots.

Justin Larose and Marek Danicek were first and tied for second, respectively, in QMJHL scoring heading into last night's game, but the Eagles were able to hold both Regiment stars off the scoresheet. Dallas draft pick Dawson Sharkey was also held pointless, and Louis-François Bélanger was limited to an assist- both forwards have produced at an over a point per game clip this season.

For the Eagles, last night's point getters point to promising trends- in addition to Lavoie's return, pair of goals for Romeo may reignite his scoring touch, and with two assists Litalien is averaging a point per game through his last five contests.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's, NL

Puck drop: 6:30 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166786

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32064/

CAPE BRETON NEWFOUNDLAND

9th Eastern Conference, 5-7-1-3 (Away: 4-3-0-1) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 9-7-1-0 (Home: 7-5-1-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

39GF/53GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 66GF/63GA

Lewis Gendron (11 points in 16 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Larose (29 points in 17 games)

18th, 13.7% POWER PLAY 4th, 29.5%

3rd. 86.5% PENALTY KILL 17th, 69.8%

Will Murphy, Eliot Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Tyler Wood







